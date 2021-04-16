Skip to Content

Garland rescinds Trump-era memo curtailing consent decrees

New
11:47 am National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland has rescinded a Trump-era memo that curtailed the use of consent decrees that federal prosecutors have used in sweeping investigations of police departments. Garland issued a new memorandum to all U.S. attorneys and other Justice Department leaders spelling out the new policies on civil agreements and consent decrees with state and local governments. The memo comes as the Justice Department shifts its priorities to focus more on civil rights issues, criminal justice overhauls and policing policies in the wake of nationwide protests over the death of Black Americans at the hands of law enforcement.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content