Union, automakers headed for fight over battery plant wages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The United Auto Workers union is calling on General Motors to pay full union wages at electric vehicle battery factories, thrusting what was a festering conflict into the spotlight because automakers want to pay less. The union says in a statement about GM’s announcement Friday that it would build a second U.S. battery plant that the company has a “moral obligation” to pay the higher wages. A joint venture between GM and LG Energy Solutions will build the $2.3 billion plant in Spring Hill, Tenn. A similar plant already is under construction in Lordstown, Ohio. GM said wages at the plant will be determined by the joint venture.