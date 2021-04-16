Skip to Content

Head of Tokyo Olympics again says games will not be canceled

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympic organizers are again being forced to assure the world that the postponed games will open in just 100 days despite surging COVID-19 cases in Japan. Organizing committee President Seiko Hashimoto was asked at a news conference if there are any conditions under which the Olympics would be canceled. She says: “There are a variety of concerns but as the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee we are not thinking about canceling the games.” Two top officials in Japan’s ruling LDP party a day earlier said big changes could be coming including a possible cancelation, or an Olympics without any fans in he venues. Tokyo has already barred fans from abroad. The Olympics are to open on July 23.

