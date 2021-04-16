Health and human services board meeting unanimously votes to declare racism a public health crisis

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On Tuesday night at the La Crosse County Health and Human Services Board meeting they voted unanimously to declare racism a public health crisis in the area.

Rick Cornforth, La Crosse County Board Supervisor, said he's not the first one to bring a resolution like this to the table. There have been over 190 resolutions like this passed in the U.S. and 12 in the state of Wisconsin. Milwaukee declared racism a public health crisis back in 2019.

"This isn't a new concept but definitely one that's warranted in La Crosse County," said Cornforth.

He said he is a lifelong resident of La Crosse County and his family grew up here which makes him very familiar with the history in the area.

"I don't think a lot of people realize that this was a Sundown town back in the day and there is a deep history of racism in the area unfortunately," said Cornforth. "I think the recent events not only across our nation but locally, has definitely created more of a spotlight on necessary actions to take place."

Cornforth said they have a few main goals with this declaration.

"The intention of this resolution is not only to draw attention to the issues at hand around racism and systemic racism, but things that go back centuries here," said Cornforth.

He said after listening to community member speak about their personal experiences, he looked at the data from the county. Cornforth was expecting the data to look the way it looked but he said he was surprised to see the need that is there. He said he worked hard to make it a non-partisan issue.

"I focused on the statistics and the data and even provided resources for that data to where it came from so there really shouldn't be much of a debate whether this is a crisis or not," said Cornforth. "If this passes, my hope is that we can bring constituents and leaders in the black and brown community together."

He said what they first need to do is understand the issues at hand and at the County level, he hopes they can understand what holds residents back.

"This resolution isn't meant to be any sort of negative connotation for what has done in the past. It should highlight what's already been done in this community," said Cornforth. "But I think more can be done and we can all do better."

He said he believes this can help focus on investing in mental health solutions, early childhood education, civilian review boards, and economic opportunities for black and brown community members.

Shamawyah Curtis, director of development at Hope Restores, said this is a baby step but it gives people of color hope.

"I think it's going to bring awareness to the amount of damage that racism does to African American people. When you think about historical trauma, and you think about trauma in general, most of us live in fear," said Curtis. "If you don't feel comfortable, it's hard to put your best foot forward and be a great employee, to get your kids to school, or even get them to attend school."

She explained that racism has a huge impact on lives of those that deal with it.

"When you're constantly living in fear, it messes with your health. You don't feel well. You think about depression, anxiety, PTSD. That's what trauma from racism does to us as a community," said Curtis.

She said this declaration will have a huge impact on the community and bring awareness to the issues at hand. She hope that it brings understanding and education.

"No matter how hard we try, no matter how high of an education we get, it doesn't matter because at any moment we can be judged by how we look o n the outside," said Curtis.

She said by declaring it a crisis, she hopes people will stop and think about it and make a change.

The resolution will go to the whole county board for approval next Tuesday. Cornforth said he is concerned that there may be some push back on this but his ultimate goal is that the entire board votes unanimously on the issue.