Holmen Fire Chief on leave as the department looks at shared services plan with La Crosse

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Holmen Area Fire Department Chief William "Buck" Manley is placed on administrative leave as the department looks at a shared service plan with the City of La Crosse.

Village President Patrick Barlow, who is also a Holmen representative on the Holmen Area Fire Department Fire Board, wasn't willing to comment to WXOW regarding Manley's leave.

He issued a statement on April 14 on behalf of the board regarding what they are looking at to improve services to the communities they serve.

The board hired McMahon Associates, Inc. to make recommendations on those improvements. The statement said that as part of a long-term solution, the board gave the go-ahead for McMahon to work towards a shared services plan with the La Crosse Fire Department. "The board is hopeful that an agreement will be able to be reached and a partnership forged with La Crosse for the betterment of both departments and their supporting communities."

The board's statement concludes, "Holmen Area Fire Department’s Chief William Manley has been placed on an administrative leave pending the discussions regarding the fire services agreement. During that interim time,

fire coverage continues to be provided by the Department firefighters coordinated with assistance from McMahon and existing regional agreements."

Manley became chief for the HAFD in August 2018. At the time, he was the third fire chief the department had in the previous three years.