HOLMEN, WIS. (WXOW) - The Holmen Vikings improve to 2-2 with a 41-21 win at home over Sparta.

Holmen registered 395 total yards on offense which turned into 41 points.

It was the Vikings defense that really separated the two teams. Sparta only had 199 yards of offense.

Holmen will play in its last spring alternate season game against Eau Claire North on April 23rd.

Sparta drops to 1-3 and will play Superior on April 23rd.