House GOP takes cash from casino mogul accused of misconduct

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House Republican fundraising committee controlled by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy received over $770,000 from Steve Wynn, a Las Vegas casino mogul who stepped down from his company in 2018 after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct. That’s according to campaign finance disclosures made public Thursday. The donation Wynn made in late March was one of the largest given so far this election cycle to Take Back the House 2022. The committee splits massive fundraising hauls between 59 Republican House members, as well as about 20 other GOP political operations. McCarthy did not respond to a request for comment. Wynn declined to comment.