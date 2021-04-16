Hundreds of vaccinated Minnesotans still contract COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Health officials say hundreds of Minnesotans full vaccinated against the coronavirus became infected with COVID-19, dozens needed to be hospitalized and six people died. Data from the state Department of Health shows the vaccines are highly effective in Minnesota, but that it remains unclear how well they protect against the more contagious variants of COVID-19. Health officials say the vaccinated people with the most severe cases have tended to be older. The latest data from the Department of Health shows there are 561 Minnesotans who caught COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, with 66 needing hospitalization, nine requiring intensive care and six fatalities.