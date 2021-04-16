Skip to Content

LSU reeling amid protracted reviews of sexual assault cases

When LSU’s football team enters Tiger Stadium for its traditional spring scrimmage, players will take a field emblazoned with a logo recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The logo symbolizes an effort to promote healing on campus. It’s also a reminder of the inescapable legal and public relations challenges that LSU will be facing for the foreseeable future. LSU now faces investigations by the U.S. Department of Education and a state senate select committee, as well as a $50 million civil lawsuit in federal court, Regardless of the outcomes of the reviews and lawsuit, it will likely take time to remove the stain from LSU’s tarnished brand.

