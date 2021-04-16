Mexico says 14 townships refuse coronavirus vaccines

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican health authorities say 14 of the country’s roughly 2,600 townships have refused to allow vaccination teams to administer anti-coronavirus vaccines there. Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell said Friday the townships were concentrated largely in the heavily indigenous states of Chiapas and Oaxaca. He did not give specific reasons why those communities did not want to be vaccinated, citing only “cultural and perhaps religious beliefs.” He said the decisions had been made by town councils, and said authorities are trying to set up a scheme in which people who wanted vaccines could get them in a neighboring township.