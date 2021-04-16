Migrant boat sinks off Tunisia, 21 dead, 3 survivors found

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian authorities say they have recovered the bodies of 21 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa, including nine women and a baby, whose boat sank off the central port city of Sfax. The cause of the sinking is unclear. Commander Housemeddine Jebabli told The Associated Press there were only three survivors, who were rescued by the coast guard alongside civil protection divers. Jebabli said that authorities are continuing to search of the area of Friday’s sinking as there are indications that 17 people could be missing.