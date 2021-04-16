Monroe County is expanding their Sheriff’s Reserves

Sparta, Wis. (WXOW) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is now looking for community members to volunteer for their Sheriff's Reserves program.

The program has existed since 1966, but hasn't expanded in several years. As reopening continues, the Office believes there will be a need to expand their ranks.

Reserve volunteers will participate in event security, inmate transportation, traffic control, and crime scene security. There will be monthly training and meetings.

No experience is necessary and the Office is looking for individuals driven to help the community. If interested, the applications can be found at www.co.monroe.wi.us/applymcso.