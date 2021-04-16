‘Peaky Blinders’ actress Helen McCrory dies of cancer at 52

British actress Helen McCrory, who starred in the television show “Peaky Blinders” and the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. She was 52 and had been suffering from cancer. Her husband, actor Damian Lewis, said Friday that McCrory died “peacefully at home” after a “heroic battle with cancer.” He tweeted: “She died as she lived. Fearlessly.” McCrory played the matriarch of a crime family on ”Peaky Blinders” and the scheming Narcissa Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” movies.