Pfizer doubles vaccines to Canada amid third wave

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Pfizer is doubling the amount of vaccines to Canada over the next month as he announced the Red Cross is ready to be deployed in Ontario to help with vaccinations amid a record wave of coronavirus infections fueled by variants. Trudeau said Friday the pandemic is particularly bad in Canada’s largest city of Toronto, where ICU hospital beds are filling up. Trudeau says Canada will receive 4 million additional Pfizer doses in May, another 2 million in June, and 2 million more in July.