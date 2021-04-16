Philip’s legacy lives in chef who traded prison for kitchen

LONDON (AP) — After Prince Philip’s death last week at 99, politicians and world leaders rushed to eulogize his lifetime of service to his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, and to the British nation. But for many people across the country, his greatest contribution was the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, a program he founded in 1956 to give young people skills and confidence. Participants must complete volunteer work, improve their physical fitness, learn new skills, and go on expeditions to earn each of three progressively more difficult levels of achievement. More than 6.7 million people between the ages of 14 and 24 have taken part in the U.K., and the program has expanded to 130 countries.