Shy podcaster helped cops solve California cold case killing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say a podcaster’s efforts helped them track down a suspect in the killing of California college student Kristin Smart nearly a quarter-century ago. Chris Lambert detoured from his musical career three years ago to create a podcast about Smart’s 1996 disappearance. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson says Lambert’s efforts helped bring forward witnesses that led this week to the arrest of Paul Flores and his father. They appeared in court but didn’t enter pleas. Lambert says he never expected the results he achieved. Meanwhile, his podcast, “Your Own Backyard,” hit 7.5 million downloads Thursday. It was the No. 2 podcast on iTunes.