Police ID gunman in FedEx shooting as young male in 20s
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Indianapolis have identified the shooter who opened fire at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis as a young male in his 20s.
Police Chief Randal Taylor also noted that a “significant” number of employees at the facility where the shooting took place Thursday night are members of the Sikh community.
Taylor spoke from a hotel where family members are awaiting word on their loved ones.
He says he will stay with the families until they get more information.