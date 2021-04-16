Police ID gunman in FedEx shooting as young male in 20s

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Indianapolis have identified the shooter who opened fire at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis as a young male in his 20s.

Police Chief Randal Taylor also noted that a “significant” number of employees at the facility where the shooting took place Thursday night are members of the Sikh community.

Taylor spoke from a hotel where family members are awaiting word on their loved ones.

He says he will stay with the families until they get more information.