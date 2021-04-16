Reservations no longer needed to visit the Monroe County Museum

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW)- According to officials, residents no longer need reservations to see exhibits at the Monroe County Local History Room & Museum.

Beginning April 9, community members can view the History Room’s free exhibits, located at 200 West Main Street in Sparta, without having to call ahead to make an appointment. All those wishing to visit the museum can do so every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

In addition, residents are also able to observe “Monroe County Chooses: The Toys We Love”, which highlights dozens of the most beloved toys from the 1940s-1990s as chosen by the public. This colorful and playful exhibit is scheduled to be open through summer 2021.

Although reservations are no longer required, the organization reminds the public that all visitors must still wear masks at the museum, per county COVID guidelines.

Officials also note that the History Room’s Research Library continues to be open to the public by reservation only, Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. All those interested in making a reservation can call (608)-269-8680.

For further information on the museum, visit the Monroe County History website or Facebook page.