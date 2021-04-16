Silver Alert issued for woman missing from La Farge

VERNON CO., Wis. (WXOW) - The Vernon County Sheriff's Office seeks urgent help locating an 81-year-old woman with memory issues.

The statewide Silver Alert went out around 7:45 Friday night.

Authorities said Norma Jean Oswald left La Farge sometime in the late morning or early afternoon. She was last seen driving a red 2011 Ford Taurus with Wisconsin plates 704-CCZ on State Highway 131 between La Farge and Viola.

Oswald is reported to be 5'3" and 140 lbs. with brown eyes and grey hair. Anyone with information should contact the Vernon Co. Sheriff at 608-637-2123.