Hauser named new WIAA Exec. Director

Stevens Point, Wis. (WXOW) Stephanie Hauser will take over as the WIAA's new Executive Director the organization announced this evening.

Hauser has been an associate director at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association since 2015.

Before that she had been and athletics director and coach at several high schools.

“I am grateful and so proud to have been offered the opportunity to serve our diverse membership and to move education-based athletics forward,” Hauser said in a news release. “Our member schools are facing challenging times, and I look forward to supporting and involving them in the process as we embrace this new chapter together.”

She takes over for the retiring Dave Anderson and will begin on July 31.