The Hartford agrees to pay $650M in Boy Scouts bankruptcy

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Insurance company The Hartford has agreed to pay $650 million into a proposed trust fund for victims of child sexual abuse as part of the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case. In exchange for the payment the Boy Scouts and its local councils would release The Hartford from any obligation under policies it issued to the BSA and councils dating to 1971. The settlement agreement was submitted to the court on Friday by mediators working with the BSA, abuse victims and other parties in the bankruptcy to try to fashion a global resolution of more than 80,000 sexual abuse claims.