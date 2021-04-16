Viterbo students react to hate messages written on campus

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After an on-going issue of hate messages being written across campus, Viterbo students are reacting to what's going on.

Over the last few weeks, Viterbo University has been dealing with hate messages being written and found in residence halls. University officials said they are investigating the incidents and conducting an internal investigation.

They told WXOW they installed additional security cameras and added extra security personnel on campus.

The university is working with the La Crosse Police Department and a forensic handwriting expert to examine evidence from the incidents. A statement from Viterbo said, "hateful and disgusting incidents like these will not be tolerated."

As they continue to happen, students are reacting to what's going on on their campus.

Danessa Brocks, Viterbo student and a minority on campus, said coming to a predominately white had its challenges to begin with.

"I felt isolated, I felt like I couldn't rely on anyone, I just felt like I couldn't relate to many people as is," said Brocks.

And these incidents are only making it worse for her.

"The first hate crime I was shocked. I felt even more alone. I felt scared. I didn't know what to say," said Brocks.

She said then they just kept happening.

"At this point, I'm numb to it. I'm tired of talking, I'm tired of talking to faculty. I'm tired of demanding change but I won't stop," said Brocks.

She said her closest friends are leaving because of the incidents and it's very upsetting.

"I feel like faculty can stop talking and show us because there's only so many emails that have to be sent and so many things you can say over and over before we take matters into our own hands," said Brocks. "The actions being taken here are not happening quick enough. There have been five hate crimes. How much more do we need before something happens to somebody?"

Brocks said she understands that the faculty may not know what to do but many students are struggling with what's going on. She said she is starting the first black student union on campus in order to create a safer space for minorities. She wants to educate everyone and include all races to understand.

Connor Hagarty, a nursing student at Viterbo, who is part of the LGBTQ+ community, said it was disheartening to hear about the hate messages being written.

"It's very surreal when you hear this coming from your own university and from your peers so I was very saddened," said Hagarty. "It's very much a setback for what we're going for with inclusion of all students regardless of your background."

Katherine Wall said she was hurt, angry, and disappointed when she first learned of the messages. Now, she said while it's very sad, she has almost gotten used to it.

"Now the amount of times that it's happened I am almost kind of expecting it," said Wall.

She said everyone is doing everything they can to uplift those students that have been affected.

"It's still hard knowing that people like that are on campus. While I know Viterbo is doing everything they can to catch them but as long as they are here I don't think anyone feels as safe as they could," said Wall.

She believes students need to engage in more dialogue to understand and educate themselves. While she believes the university is on the right path to fixing the issue, they need to continue to work and keep going.

