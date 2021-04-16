WATCH: Prince Philip’s Funeral

News App viewers can watch here

(WXOW) - ABC News is providing a special report for Prince Philip's funeral. He died last week at the age of 99.

David Muir is anchoring the network coverage which is scheduled to start at approximately 8:30 a.m.

LONDON (AP) — Prince Philip, who liked Land Rovers and drove them for much of his life, will make his last journey in one. The modified Land Rover was customized at his direction. It will carry Prince Philip’s coffin in a procession at Windsor Castle as the queen and other members of the royal family follow before the funeral and interment in St. George’s Chapel. Land Rover CEO Thierry Bollore says the company was “deeply privileged” to have worked with Prince Philip and “honored” that the vehicle he designed will be used at the funeral.

WINDSOR, England (AP) — Soldiers, sailors and air force personnel are making final preparations for Prince Philip’s funeral. Plans call for a martial but personal service to mark the death of a royal patriarch who was also one of a dwindling number of World War II veterans. More than 700 military personnel are set to take part in Saturday’s funeral ceremony at Windsor Castle, including Royal Marine buglers and an honor guard drawn from across the armed forces. Coronavirus restrictions mean that instead of 800 mourners, there will be only 30 allowed inside St. George’s Chapel, including the widowed Queen Elizabeth II and her four children. Philip was closely involved in planning his funeral. He died last week.

LONDON (AP) — Coronavirus restrictions mean only 30 mourners will attend the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. They will include Philip’s widow, Queen Elizabeth II, and her four children: heir to the throne Prince Charles, his brothers Prince Andrew and Prince Edward and his sister Princess Anne. Also attending the funeral will be the queen’s eight grandchildren, including Prince William and Prince Harry — though not Harry’s wife Meghan, who is pregnant and remained in California on her doctor’s advice. Other senior royals and three of Philip’s German relatives have also been invited. The queen’s husband of 73 years died April 9 at the age of 99.

LONDON (AP) — Prince William and Prince Harry won’t walk side-by-side as they follow their grandfather’s coffin into the church ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday. That will minimize the chances of any awkward moments between the brothers, who have faced strains in their relationship since Harry’s decision to step away from royal duties last year. Buckingham Palace on Thursday released the broad outlines of the funeral program for the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week at 99. It said William and Harry’s cousin, Peter Phillips, would walk between the princes as they escort the coffin to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, and his sister, Princess Anne, will lead the 15-member procession.

LONDON (AP) — Born into an age of revolutions, Prince Philip lived through a tumultuous century and witnessed many of its upheavals. Among these were World War II, the dismantling of the British Empire and the rise and fall of nations during and after the Cold War. He helped forge a period of stability for the British monarchy beside his wife, Queen Elizabeth II. But he died last week at 99 in a United Kingdom unsettled by its exit from the European Union, and in a world of growing nationalism and extremes. Historian Margaret MacMillan says “Philip’s life bookends that great moment of transition at the end of the First World War” and another major moment of transition today.