Weekend weather looks great!

Sunshine returns…

It’s been quite a reversal of temperatures. Today’s highs managed to reach into the upper 50s to lower 60s, and the winds were reasonable, too! They were northwesterly at about 6 to 12 mph

On and off clouds through the weekend…

There will be clouds from time to time through Sunday as we await the next weather maker. It’s a cold front that will approach Sunday night and into Monday. The front will generate clouds and a potential for an area of rain showers. It will be chilly enough to support a few snow showers as well. Temperatures will be in the 50s to lower 60s through Sunday, but colder air will move in starting Monday.

Cold next week…

If you started planting a bit early this year, you may regret it from Monday through Thursday morning. Highs will be in the 40s and lows will generally be in the 20s to lower 30s. A slow warm up follows.

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden