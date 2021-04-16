What is final five voting?

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) Politics must change to save democracy.

That's according to Katherine Gehl, the founder of a Wisconsin based non-partisan organization called Democracy Found.

Gehl argues the current partisan primary system polarizes people and candidates. So, voters have to change the rules.

She supports something called final five voting.

That process would replace the partisan primary system with a non-partisan primary.

Up to five candidates would move to the general election where voters would rank candidates in order of preference.

The process is designed to encourage collaboration in Congress.

Gehl spoke during a Leader Ethics Wisconsin forum.

During that forum, she was asked why state lawmakers would introduce legislation to change the system.

Gehl answered, "because they love the country as we do."

You can learn more about Gehl's organization and final five voting at democracyfound.org.