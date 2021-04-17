5-run 5th inning for Pointers too much to overcome for Eagles

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - UW-La Crosse was looking to bounce back on Saturday after dropping two games to UW-Stevens Point on Wednesday.

Pointers' IF Quin Henwood had a solo shot in the top of the second and the Eagles responded in the bottom half with an RBI single from OF Jordan Williams.

It was a 1-1 game in the top of the 5th. Bases were loaded, and the Pointers' Payton Nelson stepped up to the plate. He hit a single into left scoring one setting up a play at the plate. The throw was late, another run scores. The ball was quickly sent to 3rd to try to catch the advancing runner. The throw went over the head of the third baseman. Two more runs scored, including Payton Nelson.

Eagles fall at home, Pointers win 8-3.