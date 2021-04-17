A golfing weekend, anyone?

Beautiful Friday…

Friday temperatures were hard to believe after the 40s and 50s of the rest of the week. The highs pushed into the upper 50s to middle 60s, and the winds were relatively quiet, too! They were northwesterly at about 6 to 12 mph. Tree pollen counts are rising for the weekend, too. If you are sensitive to those, take note.

Fun climate fact...

Friday's normal high reached 60 degrees for the first time since October 17th of last year. That's 181 days, or about 6 months. "Makes you wanna go, hmmmm!"

On and off clouds through the weekend…

There will be clouds from time to time through Sunday as we await the next weather maker. It’s a cold front that will approach Sunday night and into Monday morning. The front will generate clouds and a potential for an area of rain showers. It will be chilly enough to support a few snow showers, too. Readings will be in the 50s to lower 60s through Sunday, but colder air will move in starting Monday.

Cold next week…

If you started planting your landscaping and garden early this year, you may regret it from Monday through Thursday morning. Highs will be in the 40s and lows will generally be in the 20s to lower 30s. A slow warm up follows for Thursday afternoon and into Friday.

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden