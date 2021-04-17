Attorney apologizes for assault accusation against Donald
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The attorney for a man who accused NFL star Aaron Donald of assaulting him at a Pittsburgh nightclub last weekend has apologized, saying it was a case of mistaken identity. Attorney Todd Hollis represents DeVincent Spriggs. Hollis told Pittsburgh reporters Friday that his client mistook someone else for Donald during the altercation. He said his client had believed Donald was responsible, but after reviewing the tapes “I realized that it was not Aaron Donald.” He said ”Aaron has certainly been through enough so we want to put this to rest.” Earlier, an attorney for the Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman said witnesses and surveillance video refuted the accusation.