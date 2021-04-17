Bikers flock to the area for multiple spring bike rallies

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) - This weekend, many bikers participated in the ABATE of Wisconsin bike rally and annual Spring Flood Run.

The ABATE of Wisconsin bike rally gathered together bikers as a way to bring awareness to motorcycles on the roadways.

ABATE of Wisconsin is an organization that focuses on giving motorcyclists of Wisconsin a strong, united voice with regard to their future, their way of life, their safety and their legal rights as motorcyclists and citizens.

Additionally, ABATE focuses on governmental issues regarding motorcycles and the safety of all on the road.

One of ABATE of Wisconsin's Regional Representatives, Bill Roberge remarked on some of the current issues the organization is working on.

"A lot of the cars now have assisted driving, some are actually going to the point of saying the cars will drive themselves," Roberge said. "One of the issues we have as motorcyclists, 'do those cars recognize us on the road, are we being included in the testing of those new systems?'"

He also reminded drivers of safety precautions they should take as more motorcycles hit the roadways.

"The main thing is to watch for motorcycles," he said. "They're difficult to see, they can get into your blind spot very easily. Be aware that motorcycles react a little bit different than a car does. We need the entire lane in case something comes up in the road where we have room to maneuver."

Another bike rally that took place in the area was the annual Spring Flood Run.

The Flood Run began in 1965 as 12 motorcycles traveled to Winona to help sandbag during the flood that year. Now the event starts in Lake St. Croix Beach, MN with riders choosing to travel through Minnesota or Wisconsin along the Mississippi River.

The ride raises money for Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare and is one of the longest and oldest runs in America.

Last year alone, the event raised over $63,000 for the Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare Hospital.

Cana Anderson, Senior Manager of the Polaris Foundation remarked how this year, despite the pandemic, they saw an increase in registration.

"I think this year people are feeling more comfortable and we've had a lot of online registration and so many phone calls. I've been answering phone calls all morning, so I think this year it's going to be really big, people are really looking forward to getting out and riding."

For more information about ABATE of Wisconsin, visit here. For more information on the Flood Run and future events hosted by the organization, visit the event website.