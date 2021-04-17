Fore! Biden plays golf for the first time as president

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden has taken his first swing at a presidential pastime. Biden, once an avid golfer, played golf Saturday at the Wilmington Country Club, not far from his Delaware home where he was spending the weekend. It was his first time playing golf since taking office in January. Golf has always been a favorite of presidents. Dwight Eisenhower, George W. Bush and Barack Obama all played often. Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, played frequently, totaling over 300 rounds in his four years at office including during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year