Fort McCoy part of the proud history of army reserves

Fort McCoy, Wis. - (WXOW) - This April the army reserves celebrates it's 113th birthday. A big part of the reserves history making takes place right at Fort McCoy.

During a normal year, an excess of 100,000 soldiers will pass through the gates for training and exercises. This includes active, reserve and national guard troops. This past year, due to the pandemic, the fort was asked to take on an added mission in helping out the U.S. Navy.

"The Great Lakes Naval Training Center needed to use Fort McCoy as a quarantine spot," said Major General Darrell Guthrie, Commanding General of the 88th Readiness Division. "Before Navy recruits started their training, they would send them here for a two week period before heading to Great Lakes."

The significance of Fort McCoy isn't just inside of it's gates. The fort has a connection to the surrounding community.

"It means that it employs civilians, it has permanent people who are stationed here, who's children attend school in the area," Major General Guthrie said. "It's a direct economic to the surrounding community."

Looking forward, Fort McCoy continues it's commitment to it's mission. Just this week it broke ground on a new barracks project. Upon completion it will feature four transient barrack buildings, each one 61,000 square feet.

