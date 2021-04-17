Harry, William seen chatting together after royal funeral

LONDON (AP) — A year after they last saw one another, Prince William and his brother Prince Harry put their fraught relationship aside at their grandfather’s funeral. The brothers walked together in procession Saturday behind Prince Philip’s coffin, and were seen chatting and walking together after the service concluded. It was the first time the brothers had been seen in public together since Harry stood down from royal duties and moved to the U.S. with his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and their son Archie. After the funeral service, Harry, William and his wife Kate were seen strolling together outside St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Moments later, the two brothers walked together alone.