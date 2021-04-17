Skip to Content

Huff’s late TD to Bachelder sends Presbyterian past Drake

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Tyler Huff threw for 365 yards, and his 46-yard touchdown pass to Lawson Bachelder with a minute left capped Presbyterian’s fourth-quarter rally in a 28-24 win over Drake. Down 24-13 entering the fourth quarter, Brandon Thompson’s 1-yard touchdown run capped a 15-play, 97-yard drive to reduce Presbyterian’s deficit. Huff’s pass to Kiaran Turner on the two-point conversion made it 24-21 with 9:42 remaining. The Bulldogs couldn’t close as they managed just 48 yards on their last three drives with the last ending on an interception to seal their fate. 

