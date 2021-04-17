Minnesota Update: 40 percent of population has had at least one dose

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) --The latest figures from Saturday from the Minnesota Department of Health state that more than 40 percent of the population have had at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Among the total population, MDH said 2,241,000 persons, or 40.3 percent, have received a first dose of the vaccine.

Overall, the figures show 1,563,040 people or 28.1 percent are finished with the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard.

MDH figures as of Thursday show that 47.9 percent of all Houston County residents have received the first dose. 34.8 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series. 93.6 percent of those 65 and over have had at least one dose of the vaccine according to MDH.

Winona County has had 42.9 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 32.4 percent have completed the vaccine series. 86 percent of those 65+ have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

RELATED: Find local vaccine and vaccination information here

In its Saturday update, DHS reported ten new deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 7,005 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,326 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in its update that another 2,429 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Winona County saw four new cases. Fillmore County also reported one new case. Houston County saw two new cases. For a list of how many cases have been reported in each county click here.

A total of 554,536 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 40,430 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 35,491 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 527,674 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported that the total number of tests completed in the state is at 8,804,249. The Department reported that about 3,887,322 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 28,991 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,921 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.