Patients evacuated as fire blazes in Johannesburg hospital

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Nearly 700 patients are being evacuated from Johannesburg’s Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, where a fire blazed overnight through parts of the facility in South Africa’s largest city. No injuries or casualties have been reported. The fire has been contained but the hospital has been closed for seven days. David Makhura, premier of Gauteng province where Johannesburg is located. said that 400 patients have already been moved to other public hospitals in the metropolitan area and an additional 270 patients will be moved by the end of Saturday. Early Saturday morning the fire caused the third floor of the hospital’s parking garage to collapse.