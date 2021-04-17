Philippine troops kill Egyptian, 2 Filipino militants

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine troops have killed a suspected Egyptian would-be suicide bomber and two local Abu Sayyaf militants. Military officials say it’s a setback that would make it harder for gunmen linked to the Islamic State group to stage suicide attacks. Officials said Saturday the three died in a clash Friday in southern Sulu province. The Egyptian was identified by the military only as Yusop. Officials say both his parents died in gunfights with troops in the Philippines. A military commander says his death would cut off foreign financial support to Abu Sayyaf. The small but violent group has long been blacklisted by the United States and the Philippines for ransom kidnappings, beheadings of hostages and deadly bombing attacks.