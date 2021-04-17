The La Crosse Center moves forward with finalists for artwork at the center

LA CROSSE, Wisc.(WXOW)- The public is invited to attend a virtual presentation for the La Crosse Center Art finalists.

The presentation allows the finalists to share their art proposals for the La Crosse Center as well as receive input from the public on their art, concepts, and designs.

The art is said to focus on the concept of “evolve/enrich/explore.”

The finalists include Stacia Goodman from Minneapolis. The art she creates specializes in turnkey design, fabrication, and installation of site-specific, large-scale works in ceramic tile, stained glass, and/or other mixed media.

Other finalists are set to present in the coming weeks.