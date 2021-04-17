Twins-Angels game postponed due to Minnesota’s COVID-19 woes

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Twins’ game against the Los Angeles Angels has been postponed due to Minnesota’s COVID-19 problems. Major League Baseball didn’t immediately announce when the game will be made up, or what will happen with the Twins’ series finale at Angel Stadium on Sunday. Saturday’s game was “postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing involving members of the Twins organization,” the league said in a statement. After the Angels’ 10-3 win Friday night, Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said the team had a second positive test discovered Friday morning. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons tested positive early in the week.