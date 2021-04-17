UWL wins May-Esten track and field meet

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - The Eagles Track and Field team has taken first place in each of its three meets so far this year. They hosted a meet on Saturday at Veteran's Memorial Field.

In the Women's 100 Meter Dash Final, UW-La Crosse's Savannah Rygiewicz finished in first with a time of 12.05 seconds.

In the Men's 100 Meter Dash Final, UW-La Crosse's Josh Koenecke finished in first with a time of 10.57 seconds.

In the Women's 400 Meter Hurdles Final, UW-La Crosse's Emma Lawrence, Melanie Kunze, and Brooke McDowell came in first, second, and third. Lawrence had a time of 1:02.87, Kunze had a time of 1:05.69, and McDowell had a time of 1:06.12.

Both the men and women took first place overall.

