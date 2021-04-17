Warm end to weekend with big changes to follow

Sunny Saturday

How about Saturday's weather! After a very cool and gloomy week, our temperatures rebounded nicely to the upper 50s and low 60s. Sunshine stuck around Saturday with a few high clouds in the region. Overnight, we can expect temperatures to cool to the mid 30s under a partly cloudy sky.

Warm End to Weekend

As we head into our Sunday we can expect temperatures to be similar to Saturday, maybe just a bit warmer. We're looking at sunshine as well for parts of Sunday with some clouds moving back in for the evening. Highs could reach the low to mid 60s. I think most of Sunday stays dry, but we will have a cold front swing through late Sunday evening bringing us the chance for showers. Timing looks to be after 10 pm Sunday night. With temperatures dropping to the 30s Sunday night, a few snowflakes could mix in as well. We really need the rain, but this won't really help our deficit. Rainfall totals likely won't be more than a few one hundredths of an inch.

Cold Snap

Our cold front late Sunday will really knock our temperatures down for Monday through Wednesday. Average highs this time of year are the upper 50s, and I have low to mid 40s for that time frame. It's a relatively cloudy start to the upcoming week, with some warmer temperatures and sunshine late in the week.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears