3 killed as police crack down on hard-line group in Pakistan

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police and a party spokesman say a crackdown by security forces on protesting supporters of a banned Islamist party has left at least three people dead and at least 20 others injured. Lahore police spokesman Rana Arif said Sunday that supporters of the hard-line Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan party attacked police with a petrol bomb. He says they took custody of five officers, including a deputy superintendent. Arif alleges the officers were tortured. Police said 11 of those injured in the clashes were police who needed to be hospitalized. A spokesman for Tahreek-e-Labaik Pakistan says police moved in on the party’s supporters at the group’s offices in Lahore at about 8 a.m.