Skip to Content

Attorneys at Chauvin trial in Floyd death make final pitch

Updated
Last updated today at 11:13 pm
11:09 pm Crime and CourtsTop Stories
chauvin-trial-solo-pic-3-860x484-1.jpg
Chauvin-in-Trial-Opening-Statements-Day-1.jpg

ABC News is providing live coverage of the closing arguments in the Chauvin trial. Coverage is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

News app viewers can watch here.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd will make their closing arguments Monday morning.

Each side will be seeking to distill three weeks of testimony into a compelling argument that persuades jurors to deliver their view of the right verdict.

For prosecutors, it's that Derek Chauvin recklessly squeezed the life from Floyd as he pinned him to the pavement for more than 9 minutes in a clear misuse of force.

For the defense, it's that Floyd died of a bad heart and made himself more vulnerable by abusing drugs and resisting officers.

The eventual verdict will come in a city and nation on edge over the outcome.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF DEREK CHAUVIN

Expert: Chauvin did not take actions of 'reasonable officer'

George Floyd's brother sheds tears on the stand

Expert: Lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs

Officers take the stand on training and protocol; Floyd's friend fears self-incrimination

Police official: Chauvin was trained to defuse situations

Police chief: Kneeling on Floyd's neck violated policy

ER doctor says Floyd's heart had stopped when he arrived

CHAUVIN TRIAL: 1st week of witness testimony wraps up; MPD lieutenant says incident was ‘uncalled for’

Duty sergeant: Officers could have ended Floyd restraint

Officer video shows Floyd struggle, then takedown

George Floyd's girlfriend recalls the first time they met

Cup Foods employee regrets taking Floyd’s $20, says incident “could have been avoided”

Firefighter blocked from helping Floyd returns to stand

Teen who shot Floyd video says he was 'begging for his life'

Witness in George Floyd case: 'I witnessed a murder'

Three witnesses take stand after opening statements in Derek Chauvin Trial

Chauvin Trial jurors only partially sequestered for now

CHAUVIN TRIAL: What’s next?

Jury set for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death; starts March 29

Judge OKs some evidence, but won't move or delay Chauvin trial; 13th juror picked

2 jurors dropped from Chauvin trial after $27M settlement

Ellison increasing charges against Chauvin, charging 3 other officers

Former officer accused of killing George Floyd released on bail

Watch: MN Attorney General Ellison announces charges against officers in Floyd death

Attorney: Report of drugs in Floyd's system is 'red herring'

Medical Examiner: Floyd's death a homicide

Mayor: Officer who put a knee on man's neck should be charged

Author Profile Photo

WXOW

More Stories

Skip to content