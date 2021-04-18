Black Student Leaders express activism through art

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Black Student Leaders put the final touches on a painting meant to advocate for racial equality through public art on Sunday.

"Equality... It's a never ending battle," President Brianna Washington said.

The painting, which will go on display first at Larson's General Store, features a Black woman with phrases the group chants at protests inscribed in her hair. Washington hopes the painting facilitates reflections on racism.

"'Why do I feel like this isn't a problem? Why do I feel like this is happening everywhere else except for here? Why am I not ready to take that next step for change and for equality?''' Washington said. "Every time there is a powerful black woman standing up for what she believes in we are always shut down right away. We're always known as the angry black girl, but that's not us. We are proud and we are passionate about what we're fighting for."

BSL member Jazmine Ellefson said the painting should inspire inclusivity.

"It's a piece that represents us as a community," Ellefson said. "Equity, equality, all of that helps create a safe space for everyone so that everyone is able to be themselves without people judging them based on stereotypes."

Artist Breckin Sargeant drew inspiration from the young activists.

"As high school students I wish that I could've been like that," Sargeant said. "They know what's wrong and what they want to fix and then they just do it. There's no mental blocks or anything they just go for it."

"I hope people really take a step back and think, ''Wow… I'm not as educated as I could be,''' Washington said. '''And I have some steps to take forward but I'm willing to take those steps."'

It's a traveling art project so it will be displayed at Larson's General Store, The La Crosse Public Library, People's Food Coop and the River City Gallery.

The Beer By Bike Brigade funded the project.