Chiefs great Arbanas, longtime local politician, dies at 82

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs tight end and longtime Missouri politician Fred Arbanas has died. Arbanas was a key member of the Chiefs’ first two Super Bowl teams in the 1960s’ and ’70s. The Jackson County Democratic Party, for which Arbanas was a major player for more than four decades, announced his death at the age of 82 in a brief statement. No cause was given. A member of the Chiefs’ Hall of Fame, Arbanas was a six-time all-AFL selection and was picked to the All-Time AFL Team by the Pro Football Hall of Fame. After his playing career, Arbanas served more than 40 years in the Jackson County Legislature.