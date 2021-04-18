Fire at mental health apartment complex injures one resident

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - An Onalaska resident is injured after a fire late Saturday night at an apartment complex for people with chronic mental health challenges.

The Onalaska Fire Department responded to a call around 11:15 p.m. to 1320 Pinecrest Ln. That's the location of the 16-unit Al Baldus Manor apartment complex -- listed as an income-based assisted living facility.

Crews managed to evacuate all of the residents who were still in their homes and contain the fire to the original apartment. Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance transported one person to the hospital for injuries. No word on that person's condition as of Sunday evening.

The La Crosse Fire Department, Onalaska Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted. The cause remains under investigation.