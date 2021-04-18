Half of U.S. adults have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, CDC says

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Half of all adults in the U.S. have received at least one COVID-19 shot. That's according to the federal government.

The announcement on Sunday marks another milestone in the nation's largest-ever vaccination campaign. It also leaves more work to be done to convince skeptical Americans to roll up their sleeves.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says almost 130 million people 18 or older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, or 50.4% of the total adult population. Almost 84 million people adults, or about 32.5% of that population, have been fully vaccinated.

