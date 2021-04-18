Japan journalist arrested in Myanmar, govt asks for release

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government is asking Myanmar to release a Japanese journalist who was arrested by security forces in Yangon. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters the government is asking Myanmar authorities to explain the arrest. Japanese media identified the journalist as freelancer Yuki Kitazumi, and NHK public television quoted witnesses saying they saw Kitazumi being arrested and taken from his home. Japan has stepped up its criticism of Myanmar’s deadly crackdown on opposition but has taken a milder approach than the United States and some other countries that imposed sanctions against members of the military junta.