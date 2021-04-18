La Crescent Neighbors Day was a success after it had to be cancelled last year

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - After the annual event was cancelled last year, La Crescent Neighbors Day was held successfully as volunteers provided community service to those in need.

Neighbors Day has been around since 2006 after it was started with a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota initiative. Betsy Knowles, Program Manager of Neighbors Day, has been involved from the start.

"It's just a real celebration of community that we can come together and just give some help to people that can use a helping hand," said Knowles.

Volunteers go around to houses in the community and rake leaves as well as do other necessary yard work. After they had to cancel it last year because of the pandemic, she said they are so happy to be back helping those in need.

"We did feel it was very important to hold the event this year in part to help people reconnect with each other and maybe feel less isolated than they have in the past year," said Knowles.

They did have to make a few changes to the event like not holding their volunteer lunch afterwards and holding it entirely outdoors. Other than that, it went on as usual. She explained that it couldn't be done without the voluntees.

"We have about 150 volunteers this year and 48 neighbors so 48 yards we will be raking," said Knowles.

She said it says a lot about the community that they hold this event each year.

"I think it shows that we are a close knit community that wants to stay connected to each other and lend a helping hand when we need," said Knowles.

Volunteers Maddie Danielson, Miss La Crescent, and Nadeen Hill, Second Princess said with so many other events being cancelled, it gives them time to help out in their community with things like Neighbors Day.

"I think it's just a way we can give back to the community, being representatives of it when we go to other towns. Right now this is a good way to come back to our community and give back and show why we were chosen to represent this city," said Nadeen Hill.

They said it's a way that the community can come together.

"It helps those families that are in need of help. Especially with COVID-19 and our elderly community not able to do as much as they would be able to it COVID was not a thing," said Hill. "This is a way for the younger generation to help out older generations and that way we can have a tight knit community that everyone loves everyone."

The event was held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday morning.