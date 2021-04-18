Minnesota authorities respond to police-involved shooting

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in Minnesota say they’re investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Minneapolis suburb of Burnsville. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension tweeted about 4 p.m. Sunday that agents were en route to the incident. They gave no other details. The Star Tribune, citing traffic camera video, said the man jumped out of a moving white car, ran along the median and into traffic, and appeared to point a gun at a white SUV. The shooting comes a day before closing arguments in former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s trial in the death of George Floyd, and after a week of unrest that followed the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Black man by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, another suburb.