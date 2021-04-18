Navalny’s team calls protests amid reports of failing health

MOSCOW (AP) — Activists for imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny are calling for massive protests in the heart of Moscow and St. Petersburg as Navalny’s health reportedly is deteriorating severely while on hunger strike. Leonid Volkov, a top strategist for Navalny, said the demonstrations have been called on short notice for Wednesday because “his life hangs in the balance.” The 44-year-old Navalny started a hunger strike more than three weeks ago to protest prison authorities’ refusal to allow him to be seen by a private doctor for diagnosis of severe back pain and loss of feeling in his legs. The Russian penitentiary service says he is getting adequate care.